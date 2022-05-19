S'pore stocks buoyed by China tech firms' news, Shanghai reopening

Better news from China on technology companies and Shanghai's long-awaited reopening gave local investors the boost they needed.

Their renewed buying interest helped send the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.7 per cent, or 23.46 points, to 3,225.35, in line with most other regional bourses.

Gainers beat losers 295 to 189, with 1.61 billion shares worth $1.34 billion changing hands.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Asian markets were buoyed by supportive comments about Chinese tech companies by senior government officials.

"Additionally, the Shanghai authorities have announced that 864 financial institutions will be allowed to resume operations, and officials say a full mid-June reopening remains on track," he said.

Mr Halley also said the strong overnight rally on Wall Street could have led regional markets higher, with the United States' retail sales, manufacturing and industrial production all posting "excellent" numbers on Tuesday.

Wall Street investors rushed into tech shares amid a widespread rally that lifted the Nasdaq 2.8 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3 per cent.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.2 per cent, the Jakarta Composite surged 2.2 per cent, the Kuala Lumpur Composite climbed 0.4 per cent and Australian shares added 1 per cent.

The STI was led by gains from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding - up 6.7 per cent to 88 cents.

The trio of banks rose as well. DBS gained 0.5 per cent to $31.20, UOB climbed 0.9 per cent to $28.89 and OCBC Bank advanced 0.7 per cent to $11.82.

Only two counters on the blue-chip index ended in the red: City Developments declined 0.1 per cent to $8.15 and ST Engineering fell 0.3 per cent to $4.04.