S'pore stocks begin week on weaker note

Singapore stocks ended yesterday on a broadly weaker note, amid waves of late afternoon selling.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 2,482.55, down 7.54 points, or 0.3 per cent.

Among the biggest losers of the day was Singapore Airlines, which sank 1.4 per cent to close at $3.51.

This comes after the airline said last week that about 2,400 staff members will be retrenched, a clear sign it is preparing to weather a protracted slump in international long-haul air travel.

Among other STI components that ended weaker yesterday were Ascendas Reit, down 1.22 per cent to $3.23, and Wilmar International, which sank 1.19 per cent to $4.15.

At the other end of the spectrum, the best performers of the day were CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), which are due to seek unit holder approval for their merger plans later this month.

The managers of the two Reits (real estate investment trusts) have said the merger will enable them to better pursue growth initiatives.

CCT rose 2.38 per cent to close at $1.72; CMT climbed 2.03 per cent to close at $2.01.

Elsewhere, Sembcorp Industries edged 0.85 per cent higher to close at $1.19. The stock has enjoyed a significant re-rating since recapitalising and de-merging its subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine.

On the other hand, SembMarine - which has just completed a five-for-one rights issue of new shares priced at 20 cents - continued sinking. It ended yesterday 0.61 per cent down at 16.2 cents, but traded as low as 15.7 cents during the day.

Meanwhile, markets across the region were generally firmer, amid growing anticipation among analysts that correction in the S&P 500, which has fallen nearly 7 per cent since Sept 2, could be ending.

Benchmark indexes for Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta ended the day in positive territory.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.65 per cent on expectations that the country's next government will not make major policy shifts.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.3 per cent, the highest close since Aug 13. The index was helped by sharp gains in Samsung Electronics and strong foreign buying, while easing of social distancing curbs in Seoul also aided sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 0.56 per cent, while China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.57 per cent.

• Additional reporting by Reuters