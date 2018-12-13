S'pore start-up Gogoprint buys Indonesian printing business

Singapore-based Gogoprint has acquired Prinzio, an Indonesian printing start-up specialising in commercial printing outsourcing.

Gogoprint said Prinzio has been operating in Indonesia since 2016 and is backed by principal investor East Ventures.

The start-up has worked with clients including Google, e-payments platform Ovo and e-commerce firm Tokopedia.

Gogoprint said it singled out Prinzio due to its strong business-to-business customer base and core emphasis towards customer loyalty. The firm plans to invest in Prinzio's sales and marketing efforts.

Prinzio founder Riky Tenggara, a former Lazada and Rocket Internet executive, will join Gogoprint.

Gogoprint and Prinzio have partnered about 100 print vendors and served more than 2,500 customers from all over Indonesia this year.

Gogoprint said the primary focus next year is to expand the business through online marketing efforts, broader and deeper offline efforts in consumer education, product portfolio extension and platform improvements.

Co-founder David Berghaeuser said: "Indonesia is South-east Asia's largest printing market and, given its strong Internet penetration and stable economic growth, we can expect steady growth leading into 2019."

He added that Prinzio has established a sound strategy to serve its print customers in a highly localised manner, with "strong retention metrics and impressive order sizes".

In October, Gogoprint bagged US$7.7 million (S$10.6 million) in a Series A funding round led by OPG (Online Printing Group).