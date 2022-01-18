S'pore shares up slightly despite signs of slowdown in China

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed higher yesterday, rising by 5.98 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,287.95 for the day despite signs of a slowdown in China.

China's central bank yesterday cut the one-year lending rate by 10 basis points to 2.85 per cent - the first time it has cut the key interest rate in almost two years.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) had already lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points last month to support the slowing economy.

"(Yesterday's) actions show the PBOC is stepping up its efforts to ease risks to growth from China's zero-Covid-19 stance," Bank of Singapore chief economist Mansoor Mohi-uddin wrote in a note yesterday.

China's economy is losing steam amid a wave of Omicron outbreaks. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading in the country as workers travel home for Chinese New Year festivities, with at least two major port cities, Dalian and Tianjin, facing operational disruptions after reporting cases last week.

The rate cut was announced shortly before data showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the previous year. This was lower than the expansion in the previous quarter.

For 2021 as a whole, China registered GDP growth of 8.1 per cent despite lower consumption and industrial production levels as a result of lockdowns and power cuts.

Mr Mohi-uddin expects China's GDP to fall to 5.5 per cent this year.

Singapore shares traded well despite the poorer China data, with some 1.13 billion shares worth more than $1 billion changing hands yesterday.

The top performer was Sats, which rose 2.8 per cent to close at $4.05. At the bottom of the table was Thai Beverage, which closed down 1.5 per cent at 64 cents.

Singapore shares have done better than their regional peers so far this year.

Major regional indexes in South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia were down yesterday.