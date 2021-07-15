S'pore shares snap three days of gains on US inflation jitters

Local shares snapped three straight days of gains yesterday after an overnight pullback in Wall Street sparked by hot inflation data raised fears that the United States central bank could tighten monetary policy sooner.

The souring mood sent the Straits Times Index down 13.66 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 3,153.15, with losers outnumbering gainers 257 to 208 on trade of 1.58 billion shares worth $1.02 billion.

Key gauges elsewhere were awash in red. Japan fell 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong declined 0.6 per cent, Malaysia retreated 0.5 per cent, while China dived 1.1 per cent.

Flash estimates indicated that the Singapore economy expanded by a robust 14.3 per cent year on year in the second quarter, largely due to the low base last year.

It also contracted from the first three months of the year due to tougher restrictions in May and last month to curb a wave of new cases.

While the new data reveals some unevenness in the recovery across sectors, analysts expect the accelerated vaccine roll-out and further reopening to support the economic rebound.

DBS led the losses on the local bourse, falling 1 per cent to $30.02.

Oil-linked counters from Rex International to Sembcorp Marine to RH Petrogas were some of the day's most actively traded amid a rally in crude prices following a warning by the International Energy Agency of a "deepening crude supply deficit".

RH Petrogas, an upstream oil and gas firm, rose 5.1 per cent to 18.4 cents.

Entertainment group mm2 Asia tumbled 11.1 per cent to 7.2 cents on news that its independent auditor noted a material uncertainty regarding the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings rose 2.4 per cent to 21.5 cents.

The miner said late on Tuesday that its unit gained the green light from the Malaysian authorities to resume operations at its flagship Sokor mine in Kelantan.

Its counter fell to a 52-week low of 20 cents on Monday.