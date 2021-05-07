S'pore shares snap four-day losing streak to rise 0.6%

Local shares snapped a four-day losing streak yesterday in line with gains across most of the region, as local investors took an optimistic view of the latest pandemic curbs.

The better mood sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.6 per cent or 19.41 points to close at 3,173. Gainers easily outpaced losers 283 to 172 on trades of 1.79 billion shares worth $1.43 billion.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that Singapore shares had risen amid the community Covid-19 situation appearing to stabilise, with the new social restrictions taken quickly in their stride.

"More likely, though, is that dip-buyers have appeared after a few negative sessions," he added.

Investors were also cheered by Wall Street finishing at record highs overnight - the 22nd time this year - driven by robust economic growth and the widespread removal of pandemic restrictions in many American states.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding led the STI gainers, rising 4.1 per cent to $1.52, its highest since July 2019.

The counter was also the most actively traded in terms of value, with 101.7 million shares worth $154.2 million changing hands.

Other top gainers for the day included Singtel, which climbed 1.7 per cent, and OCBC, up 1.6 per cent. Nearly two-thirds of the STI counters closed higher yesterday.

Keppel DC Reit finished at the bottom of the performance table, falling 1.5 per cent to close at $2.62.

Elsewhere, markets mostly closed higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.8 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 1 per cent, as investors returned from holidays.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.8 per cent, while the KLCI in Malaysia rose 0.2 per cent.

Shares in China bucked the trend, with the Shanghai Composite slipping 0.2 per cent, while the Australian bourse fell 0.48 per cent on China tensions and renewed Covid concerns in Sydney.