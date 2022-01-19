S'pore shares snap eight-day rally as inflation concerns mount

Markets in Asia largely closed lower yesterday, as investor sentiment weakened due to inflation concerns. The Straits Times Index (STI) broke its eight-day winning streak to close down 0.2 per cent, or 7.91 points at 3,280.04.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 0.4 per cent while the Jakarta Composite Index lost 0.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9 per cent. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 per cent.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie attributed weaker market sentiment to inflation worries after 10-year US Treasury yields hit a fresh two-year high and Brent crude futures rallied above US$88 per barrel.

Still, he noted the STI reached a 29-month high of 3,299.64 in the morning session, its highest since its 3,311.26 high on Aug 1, 2019.

Across the Singapore market, losers beat gainers 253 to 185 after 1.12 billion shares worth $993.99 million changed hands.

The best performing stock was Dairy Farm, which rose 1.1 per cent to close at US$2.85.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was at the bottom of the table, closing down 2.2 per cent at $1.31.

Singtel was the most heavily traded STI counter, falling by 0.8 per cent to close at $2.47 after 23.3 million shares worth $57.7 million changed hands.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) lost almost 1 per cent to $9.54 after UOB Kay Hian revised its earnings estimates downwards for the next three years. SGX is expected to grow year on year in most segments, but overall results are predicted to be flattish due to declines in the cash equities segment, the UOB Kay Hian report said.

Genting Singapore closed flat at 78 cents on expectations that it will likely post another year of flattish earnings amid a reduction in new land vaccinated travel lane travellers between Singapore and Malaysia, as well as competition for premium mass gamblers from its foreign peers, Maybank said.