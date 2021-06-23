S'pore shares slip even as regional markets ride Wall Street gains

Singapore stocks retreated yesterday, bucking a regional trend where markets mostly rose, following overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 8.67 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 3,109.20.

In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 237 to 224 after 1.76 billion shares worth $1.08 billion changed hands.

ST Engineering was the top index gainer. Its shares rose 1 per cent to close at $3.93.

Finishing last was Venture Corporation, which fell 2.8 per cent to close at $18.20. It was also among the top traded counters by value, with shares worth $78 million changing hands.

In a note yesterday, DBS Group Research said the global chip shortage shows no signs of abating.

It noted that the fortunes of mid-to-downstream players could be mixed, and the shortage could impact companies such as Venture Corp, Valuetronics and Nanofilm.

On the other hand, semiconductor plays such as AEM Holdings, Frencken Group and UMS Holdings are clear beneficiaries from the shortage, it said.

Frencken shares rose 1.2 per cent to $1.71 yesterday, while AEM and UMS shares closed unchanged at $3.67 and $1.39 respectively.

Elsewhere in the region, stocks mostly ended the day higher yesterday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as concerns about the pace of expected Federal Reserve monetary tightening eased.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 3.1 per cent, Australia's ASX 200 climbed 1.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi closed 0.7 per cent higher.

However, Hong Kong shares ended the day lower with the Hang Seng Index falling 0.6 per cent.