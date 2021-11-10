S'pore shares lose steam after 2-day winning streak

• STI dips 0.6%, unimpressed by Wall St's record overnight close

• Decliners beat advancers 271 to 192, with 2.89b shares traded

• HGH Holdings stock hits more than three-year high

Singapore shares lost steam after a two-day winning streak, buckling on some profit-taking and lingering caution yesterday.

The key Straits Times Index fell 20.48 points or 0.63 per cent to 3,243.42. Traders shrugged off Wall Street's record overnight close that was led by optimism over the recovery outlook, strong earnings season and US President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure spending which trumped inflation worries. Pfizer's announcement that a pill to treat Covid-19 has proved to be hugely effective further spurred upbeat sentiments.

The STI has had a stellar start to the year's final quarter, having gained 3.6 per cent in total returns in October. On Monday, it hit a year's high, closing at 3,263.90.

The reopening of borders, rising commodity prices, encouraging global economic data and strong corporate earnings have led to great cheer in the local bourse.

Elsewhere, key regional gauges fared mixed with Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Taiwan advancing while Japan, Australia and Malaysia ended in the red.

On the home front, some 2.89 billion units worth $1.38 billion were traded. Losers outpaced gainers with 271 counters down and 192 up.

Shares of Catalist-listed HGH Holdings had a roaring day and was the day's second most active with 402 million shares worth $10.4 million done. The stock hit a more than three-year high on yesterday's close of 3.2 cents after rising 113 per cent. The concrete manufacturer announced a tie-up with AAEX to explore developing a blockchain computing power financial service platform.

Prime US Reit fell 5.11 per cent to 83.5 US cents. RHB Research has maintained a "Buy" on the stock and raised its target price to US$1.04 from US$1.03, citing positive factors such as leasing momentum gathering pace and rents holding up well across markets for the Reit being its top pick among US office Reits with an attractive yield.