S'pore shares fall as Ukraine crisis amplifies growth, inflation risks

Local shares fell on a renewed bout of selling pressure yesterday as oil barrelled past a seven-year peak of US$110 a barrel amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Straits Times Index (STI) lost 1.04 per cent or 34 points to 3,244.40 as investors wrestled with uncertainty amid a heightening of geopolitical tensions.

Major equity gauges in the region also closed in the red, except South Korea, Australia and Malaysia.

Turnover stood at 1.61 billion shares worth $1.66 billion, with losers beating gainers 250 to 227.

Asian markets took the cue from Wall Street, which fell overnight as the war compounded growth concerns, which financial markets are already bracing themselves for as central banks, chiefly the US Federal Reserve, are expected to raise interest rates to tamp down inflation.

Exinity Group chief market analyst Han Tan said: "The Ukraine crisis isn't just reverberating throughout global markets, but also likely forcing a rethink among major central banks in their battle against inflation... Instead of proceeding with the conventional policy response of hiking interest rates, central banks now have to take into account the added risks stemming from Russia's military actions.

"The Ukraine crisis has ramped up the prospects of a policy mistake by central banks which now have to tread carefully between subduing inflation and remaining sensitive to fresh downside risks to the economy."

Set against this backdrop, Fed chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill this week will be closely scrutinised.

Yesterday's losses were led by falls in banking trio DBS, UOB and OCBC Bank, as well as Venture Corp.

ComfortDelGro slipped 1.4 per cent to $1.41. Describing the transport operator as an "emerging sustainability play" on the back of its efforts to green its business, DBS Group Research deems the firm a "major reopening beneficiary" as mobility gradually normalises.