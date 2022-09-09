S'pore shares end higher, buoyed by strong Wall Street showing

Jardine C&C the top STI performer, rising 2.6%

Sembcorp Ind top loser among index stocks, after recent surge

Japan and S. Korea bourses up but China exchanges down

Solid gains on Wall Street overnight where investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials encouraged local traders to head back into the market on Thursday with a spring in their step.

The better mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.7 per cent or 23 points to 3,233.61 with gainers outstripping losers 278 to 197 on trade of 1.33 billion shares worth $1.04 billion.

But regional bourses turned in a mixed showing with some markets rebounding from Wednesday's losses after all three indices on Wall Street recorded robust gains.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.3 per cent while Australian shares surged 1.8 per cent - their best showing since June.

But the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.9 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 1 per cent lower.

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said Asia appears to have missed out on the midweek rebound and China's zero-Covid-19 strategy may be to blame.

"The country announced an extension of the lockdown in Chengdu which exacerbated fears of an economic slowdown in China as it continues to push back against the yuan decline, support the property market and boost domestic demand," he noted.

"Clearly, the impact of its Covid-19 stance stretches beyond its own borders and, today, it appears to be taking a toll on regional markets."

Sembcorp Industries was the top decliner among STI constituents, losing 0.9 per cent to $3.40. It rose sharply earlier in the week following the announcement of the sale of its India coal power plant.

Jardine C&C was the top STI performer, up 2.6 per cent to $34.22.

In the broader market, Ascott Residence Trust saw huge gains, ending 3.8 per cent higher at $1.10.