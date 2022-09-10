S'pore shares end 0.9% higher as investors price in rate hikes

Regional shares built on Thursday's rally and overnight gains in Wall Street to move up on Friday despite hawkish sentiments from the United States Federal Reserve.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.9 per cent or 29.34 points to 3,262.95 with gainers outnumbering losers 274 to 222 on trade of 1.4 billion shares worth $964 million.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.5 per cent higher, Australian stocks added 0.7 per cent, the Shanghai Composite put on 0.8 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which had taken a beating for most of the trading week, advanced 2.7 per cent.

The rises followed Wall Street gains overnight, with all three indexes adding 0.6 per cent.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said Wall Street's gains after a volatile session, despite Fed chair Jerome Powell's hawkish vows to fight inflation, suggested that much of the higher-for-longer guidance from policymakers has been priced in for now.

"While Treasury yields reacted with a slight uptick, it seems like a lukewarm reaction to the ramp-up in 75 basis point rate hike bets." added Mr Yeap.

"The upcoming Fed blackout period will remove hawkish Fed officials' comments from the picture, which markets could attempt to tap for some relief before the US consumer price data next week."

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the day's top performer among STI constituents, gaining 3.9 per cent to 93.5 cents. On Thursday it announced a new licence agreement that would allow it to start constructing large liquefied natural gas vessels. In the broader market, its investment arm spin-off, Yangzijiang Financial Holdings, added 4 per cent to 39.5 cents.

Sembcorp Industries was one of the two STI constituents ending in the red, declining 1.2 per cent to $3.36. The other decliner was ground-handling company Sats, which fell 0.5 per cent to $4.02.