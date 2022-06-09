S'pore shares down amid worries on slower growth, higher inflation

Concerns about slower growth and higher inflation sent local shares down yesterday, in contrast to rises across much of the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.2 per cent or 5.7 points lower at 3,225.80.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 307 to 212 in the broader market after 2.1 billion shares worth $1.5 billion changed hands.

A Monetary Authority of Singapore survey out yesterday showed that private sector economists expect GDP here to expand by 3.8 per cent in 2022, down from 4 per cent previously forecast.

Respondents also believe that headline inflation could hit 5 per cent for the year, up from the 3.6 per cent tip in the previous survey.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding led the decline on the STI, falling 2 per cent to $1. The local banks were also among the decliners, with DBS, OCBC and UOB slipping between 0.1 and 1 per cent.

Sats climbed 2 per cent to $4.12 to top the index performance table.

Oceanus Group saw heavy trading for the third straight day, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange for "unusual volume movements" in its shares. The seafood supplier was the most actively traded by volume, with more than 199 million shares changing hands. The counter fell 9 per cent to 0.2 cent.

Elsewhere, most markets ended the day higher. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains, with the Hang Seng Index rising 2.2 per cent. The key indexes in Japan, Taiwan, Shanghai and Australia rose between 0.4 per cent and 1 per cent.

"The bounce in risk sentiment is due to a more positive China tilt, where the outlook is set to brighten up as Covid-19 restrictions ease, and state-owned banks are obliged to increase lending again," said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "It certainly feels like the tide is turning on the mainland, though the overall tone still leans more cautiously optimistic, with key emphasis on 'cautiously'."