S'pore shares dip ahead of Fed's interest rate decision

Local shares took a minor hit yesterday after a four-day break, with muted trading the order of the day ahead of a decision on US interest rates overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.2 per cent, or 7.6 points, to 3,349.27, snapping the winning streak set last Thursday and Friday.

Turnover stood at 1.63 billion shares worth $1.57 billion, with losers outpacing gainers 315 to 183.

Trading was muted following a choppy session overnight in Wall Street as wary investors awaited the interest rate move.

Bourses in mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand were closed.

Markets have fully priced in a 50-basis-point hike and expect another half-point rate hike each for June, July and September.

Mr Jeffrey Halley, Oanda's senior market analyst for the Asia-Pacific, said "the crux will be the Fed's forward guidance on the path of interest rate" as it will shape market expectations. He also noted that while inflationary pressures persist, as is the case in much of the world, there are no conclusive signs yet that the US economy is slowing materially.

China releases its purchasing managers' index today, which will be closely watched given the lockdown impact on the economy.

"May should be lacklustre at best, as the Singapore Exchange usually shifts into a seasonally weak period from May till August," noted DBS Group Research yesterday.

"We think this year is no exception, (given) rate hikes, inflation, and supply chain disruption woes."

Yangzijiang Financial Holding lost nearly 15 per cent to 46.5 cents, extending its losses for the third consecutive day since its debut last Thursday. It was the second-most active with 115 million shares done.

The day's third-most active was Dyna-Mac Holdings, with 96 million shares traded. The stock jumped 20.3 per cent to 14.8 cents on news of a $180 million job win, which brings its net order book to a record high of $640 million.