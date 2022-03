Singapore-registered vessels now plying Ukrainian and Russian waters in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov have been advised to avoid the region should the security situation become untenable, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told The Straits Times.

On Feb 24, Russia invaded Ukraine in a mass assault by land, sea and air - the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. By late last week, the Russian army had captured the Black Sea port city of Kherson.