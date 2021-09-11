S'pore, regional markets rally on hopes of US-China tension easing

Phone call between China, US presidents sparks optimism

STI up 0.88% at 3,098.80; gainers beat losers 299 to 171

Hang Seng leads region with 1.91% gain; only KLCI falls

Local investors and their peers across the region were cheered yesterday by news that the icy relations between the United States and China might start warming up.

The optimism centred on a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, which signalled the possibility of tension easing between the world's two largest economies.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) responded with glee, rising 0.88 per cent, or 27.10 points, to 3,098.80, with gainers well outpacing losers 299 to 171 on trade of 1.34 billion shares worth $1.19 billion.

The phone call offset some of the negative sentiment that dominated the US session, according to Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia-Pacific at Oanda.

That session saw shares on Wall Street fall overnight for the fourth consecutive trading day - the longest losing streak since June.

Mr Halley said a thawing in relations "is ostensibly good for trade everywhere, and spurred a decent rally in stocks across Asia".

With the exception of the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI), which dipped 0.18 per cent, key benchmarks in the region rose. Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the advance, gaining 1.91 per cent as tech heavyweights rebounded. Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 1.25 per cent, Seoul's Kospi was up 0.36 per cent, and the Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.44 per cent higher.

Australian shares joined the party, adding 0.5 per cent.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT), Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) and Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) led the gains on the blue-chip index. MCT gained 2.5 per cent to $2.08, MLT was up 2 per cent at $2.09 and MIT gained 1.8 per cent to $2.88.

At the bottom of the table was Jardine Cycle & Carriage, which fell 1.2 per cent to $20.06. Singtel was the most heavily traded on the index with over 52 million shares changing hands. Its shares ended at $2.40, up 1.3 per cent.