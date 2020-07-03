S'pore property, bank stocks ride on HK rally

Local property and banking stocks with exposure to China rallied alongside Hong Kong-listed mainland developers yesterday.

China developers had led gains on speculation that the security legislation could lend some stability and attract shoppers and funds back to Hong Kong.

"Property stocks with presence in China are very strong, just like China developers," a local broker noted yesterday. "The sentiment is (that) with more United States-listed Chinese firms moving back to list in Hong Kong, fund interest will shift there too."

One Hong Kong-based trader said he handled several buy orders on behalf of a state-backed Chinese fund.

Mainland-based buyers snapped up about HK$2 billion (S$360 million) worth of Hong Kong stocks within the first hour of trading yesterday.

Shares of China Evergrande, China's third-largest developer, soared 5 per cent in the morning.

Singapore property and financial stocks benefited from the bullish spillover from Hong Kong.

Property giant City Developments Limited had a "breakout", opening at $8.56 and hitting $8.74 in intraday trading before closing at $8.70, up 2 per cent, with nearly three million shares traded.

CapitaLand, which counts China as its core market, closed at its intraday high of $3.01, up 3 per cent on trade of 11 million shares.

Hongkong Land, which closed at US$4.12, is seen as an attractive buy as it is trading at a steep discount to its net asset value per share of US$16.39 as at Dec 31 last year.

Healthcare personal protective equipment stocks, which had rallied amid the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to be punters' delight.

Medtecs International, which is dual-listed in Taiwan and Singapore, saw active trading with more than 80 million shares traded.

The stock soared 13.4 per cent to end the day at 46.5 cents.

The Straits Times Index ended at 2,636.29, up 1.02 per cent, with 1.8 billion shares worth $1.1 billion traded. Gainers easily outpaced losers 308 to 171.

Regional bourses were generally up yesterday.

Hong Kong climbed 2.85 per cent. South Korea rose 1.36 per cent and Japan inched up 0.11 per cent. Australia gained 1.7 per cent.

"It's been a risk-positive start to the new quarter, starting as the old one went out, with more positive data surprises out of the US and encouraging news regarding potential coronavirus vaccine development," said National Australia Bank's head of forex strategy Ray Attrill.