S'pore-Nanjing project spurs closer work on tech solutions

A collaboration between Singapore and China to build a fourth-generation city has brought the two countries closer together to work on areas like artificial intelligence, said Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) president Roland Ng yesterday.

"Singapore and Nanjing have enjoyed close business ties and trade flows for many years," Mr Ng added in Mandarin, referring to the provincial capital of Jiangsu.

He was speaking at an event to promote the project - the Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island.

The project solidifies the close relationship the two cities share, and provides opportunities for them to develop cutting-edge urban solutions together, he said.

Mr Ng noted that SCCCI may open an office in Nanjing to help Singapore companies interested in expanding there. It has offices in Shanghai, Chongqing and Chengdu, Sichuan's provincial capital.

The Nanjing project is being developed by the Singapore-Jiangsu Cooperation Council, Singapore Yanlord Land Group, Sembcorp Development, Nanjing City's Jianye District State-owned Asset Management Group Holdings and Nanjing Hexi New Town State-owned Assets Management Group Holdings.

Six agreements were signed in May by representatives of Singapore companies that were part of a visiting delegation led by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat visited the joint project in June last year.

The development is expected to be completed by next year and is forecast to draw investments worth $2.1 billion and create 100,000 new jobs.