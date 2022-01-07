S'pore market spared Asia's sell-off, with STI up 0.66%

Local shares defied a region-wide sell-off sparked by the release of the Federal Reserve's December minutes that suggested the US central bank is ready to hike rates sooner than expected.

That sent investors on Wall Street scurrying for the exit, with tech stocks, already under pressure, feeling the heat more than most sectors.

The Nasdaq closed down around 3 per cent - its biggest one-day drop since February of last year.

The S&P 500 took a hit as well, falling 1.9 per cent as investors took note of a more hawkish Fed.

But while investors elsewhere bailed out, local traders dodged the rout and sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.66 per cent or 20.86 points to 3,184.30.

Banking stocks, which in early trade were a sea of red, managed to eke out gains as they generally benefit from rising interest rates.

UOB put on 0.76 per cent to $27.70, DBS Bank was up 1.75 per cent to $33.82 and OCBC Bank jumped 0.86 per cent to $11.68.

However, six of the seven real estate investment trusts (Reits) in the 30-stock STI finished in the red with Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust - 2.63 per cent lower at $1.48 - leading the decline among the blue-chip index.

Reit prices are generally sensitive to interest rate movements.

Losers beat gainers 245 to 218 in the broader market, with 1.57 billion shares worth $1.08 billion transacted.

Markets elsewhere in Asia were mainly in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 2.88 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was not far behind, dropping 2.74 per cent, with tech stocks the hardest hit, although every sector ended up in the red.

South Korea's Kospi was at a five-week low when the index closed down 1.13 per cent while Malaysian stocks dipped 0.68 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.25 per cent lower but its counterpart, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, climbed 0.72 per cent.