S'pore market loses momentum after Wall Street-inspired rally

The Wall Street-inspired rally that has energised investors across the region for the past few days fizzled out here after shares failed to sustain the momentum on Thursday.

It ended with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.05 per cent or 1.67 points at 3,151.56 after a positive opening session.

There were 217 losers against 256 gainers on the broader market with turnover of 1.33 billion shares worth $980.76 million.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that slight losses in the United States indexes overnight, along with some equity futures moving higher on Thursday, may suggest that market bulls are attempting to hang on despite doubts that the Federal Reserve is poised to ease or stop rate hikes.

"This may put the Asian trading session more towards a flat to slightly positive frame, as we head into the release of the US jobs report tomorrow," he added.

A day after Sats said that the inflight caterer and ground handler aims to "reduce" the size of any rights issue, the stock rebounded and closed 1.4 per cent higher at $2.99. It had fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94, almost the level in the depths of the pandemic, after the company announced the proposed acquisition of air cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) fell 1.2 per cent to $5.11 as crude prices rose to three-week highs after Opec+ decided to cut output by two million barrels a day. SIA had noted its profitability could be hit by higher fuel costs because it may not be able to fully mitigate the increase via fuel hedging or a rise in fares.

Elsewhere, markets were mixed with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong down 0.4 per cent and Shanghai off 0.55 per cent but the Nikkei in Tokyo added 0.7 per cent. Australian shares were flat after the heroics of Tuesday and Wednesday.

All three indexes on Wall Street fell slightly after a volatile session overnight.