S'pore market inches up even as vaccine optimism loses steam

Singapore shares rose again yesterday, even as investors dialled back on piling into pandemic-hit sectors.

The local blue-chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 8.28 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,713.28. Across the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 254 to 207, with 2.41 billion securities worth $2.09 billion changing hands.

Key benchmarks for Tokyo, Seoul and Jakarta ended higher yesterday, while Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur were in the red.

Investors had on Tuesday scooped up shares in pandemic laggards following positive vaccine news from drug makers. However, some focus has since moved towards the potential challenges involved in the distribution of vaccines, as well as rising Covid-19 infections in some regions.

Markets are expected to remain volatile, said analysts. OCBC Investment Research said in a report: "Market sentiment is likely to vacillate between optimism that the vaccine will rid the world of the virus, and fears that governments will enforce strict containment measures to contain its spread in the interim."

Among STI constituents, Dairy Farm International emerged as the day's top performer, with shares gaining 5 per cent to US$4.85.

At the bottom was Ascendas Reit, which fell 5 per cent to $3.03. This follows its launch of a $1.2 billion equity fund raising to finance the potential and proposed acquisition of data centres and office buildings overseas.

It was among the most heavily traded STI counters, with over 45.1 million shares changing hands.

Outside the STI, glove and medical supply makers continued to register losses. Aspen Holdings shed 11.5 per cent to 23 cents, while Medtecs International was down 9.3 per cent to 92.5 cents.