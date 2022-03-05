S'pore market hit as shelling of Ukraine nuke plant raises jitters

Singapore shares fell as market jitters increased over the war in eastern Europe, which reached a new level yesterday as Russian forces shelled and then seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) tumbled 26.87 points or 0.83 per cent to 3,226.78 yesterday. The STI, which has had a roller-coaster ride all week, lost 68 points or 2 per cent over the week.

Major equity gauges in the region from Japan, Hong Kong and China to Australia, South Korea and Malaysia plunged between 0.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent as fear of a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict into a grander scale turned palpable.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine hogged the spotlight for much of this week. Traders also grappled with the ripple effects of the war on the global economy, which is still recovering from the pandemic, as well as rising inflation risks and tightening monetary policies.

Oanda's senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said yesterday: "With Ukraine dominating markets in Asia, there's no point in talking about anything else really, except for China's Two Sessions, which start today, and the US non-farm payrolls this evening."

China's Two Sessions are an annual event where thousands of its political elite converge to discuss the government's plans and priorities for the country's development.

Turnover on the local bourse came in at 1.7 billion units worth $1.66 billion. Losers outpaced gainers 310 to 191.

Oil and gas stocks Rex International and RH Petrogas and coal play Geo Energy Resources continued to show up in the list of the top 10 most active counters. Rex closed unchanged, while RH Petrogas and Geo Energy rose 1.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent respectively.

Jardine Matheson Holdings led the day's losses, falling 1.74 per cent to US$58.09.