S'pore market closes firmer as cheaper oil fuels rally in region

Buying interest sends STI up 0.8% to 3,129.40 points

Gainers outstrip losers 249-201; 1.2b shares worth $944m traded

Wilmar leads STI gainers, climbing 3.2% to $4.14

A strong rally in regional markets on the back of cheaper oil yesterday drove the local bourse into positive territory and brought some measure of relief to battered and bruised investors.

The buying interest sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.8 per cent or 25.74 points to 3,129.40 with gainers outstripping losers 249 to 201 in the broader market after 1.2 billion shares worth $944.3 million were traded.

Elsewhere in the region, markets also ended mostly higher, despite hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday that pointed to further rate hikes.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.8 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.5 per cent, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 per cent and Australian shares put on 0.8 per cent on the back of a mining sector rebound.

The gains followed a better session on Wall Street overnight with the Dow Jones up 0.2 per cent while the S&P 500 was 0.4 per cent stronger and the tech-focused Nasdaq advanced 0.4 per cent. "The North Asian energy-importing heavyweights are booking impressive gains today as Brent crude slumped to around US$100 a barrel overnight," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

However, he noted that the fall in oil prices appeared to be "driven by a culling of speculative longs and trend-following fast money", with nothing materially changing in real world supply and demand imbalances.

Wilmar International led gainers on the STI, climbing 3.2 per cent to close at $4.14. Other top performers included DFI Retail Group and Jardine Matheson Holdings, which were both up 2.4 per cent.

Just two STI counters ended in the red, including Hongkong Land, which slipped 0.4 per cent to US$4.94. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding - which announced on Wednesday it clinched an order for four container ships - ended at the bottom of the index performance table, falling 1.6 per cent to close at 91.5 cents.