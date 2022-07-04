S'pore-listed manufacturing stocks see robust activity as sector grows

The robust growth recorded by local manufacturers in recent months has sparked heightened trading activity in the shares of listed firms in the sector.

Singapore's 20 most traded manufacturing-related stocks have recorded a combined $200 million in daily trading turnover this year, according to Singapore Exchange (SGX) data. They span the key facets of industrial production, including electronics and transport engineering, and rank among Singapore's top 100 most traded shares by turnover this year.

Those top 100 stocks averaged about $1.3 billion of daily trading turnover, said SGX market strategist Geoff Howie, so the shares of the leading 20 manufacturers represented about 16 per cent of that turnover, comparable with recent years.

Agribusiness giant Wilmar International led the way with average daily turnover of $33.8 million in the first half of this year, followed by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding on $31.5 million.

Singapore's factory output reported a surprising 13.8 per cent year-on-year growth in May, bolstered by strong demand for semiconductors from data centres and 5G markets.

Key exports also grew strongly with non-oil domestic shipments rising 12.4 per cent year on year from the low base in May last year.

But despite the growth, analysts say things may not be all that rosy, given the uncertain economic outlook.

While the 20 stocks have racked up around $200 million in daily trading turnover, they have also averaged a 4 per cent decline in total returns.

Factors like higher energy costs, supply chain constraints and dampened consumer demand in China could have affected investor confidence in the sector, said Mr Howie.

RHB Group Singapore senior economist Barnabas Gan said Singapore's industrial production momentum is expected to slow in this half of the year.

He said: "Notwithstanding the optimism, we notice that the manufacturing momentum has slowed into May," he noted.

"The drivers behind the slowdown are getting more tangible, namely the cooling global trade demand and higher supply costs, and these could persist into the year ahead."

Some slowdown may also occur in the electronics and precision engineering clusters as the end of the year approaches, suggesting demand for semiconductors could cool as China's economy cools further.

Singapore Manufacturing Federation president Lennon Tan said it was not unexpected that industrial production has grown, given the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions and more business activity.

But he added that movement restrictions largely took place in the first quarter of the year, so meeting back orders or stockpiling inventory may have helped to sustain the increased factory output in the following months.

Mr Tan noted: "However, the global uncertainty brought about by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, potential supply chain disruption and the volatility of the Covid-19 situation based on the evolving Covid-19 virus will make it difficult to predict if increased production output will be sustained."