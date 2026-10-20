S’pore-listed First Resources pledges cooperation with authorities over haze

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The Singapore Exchange-listed company said it welcomed a thorough, evidence-based examination of the ongoing fires and haze situation.

SINGAPORE – Palm oil producer First Resources has pledged to cooperate fully with any inquiries or investigations by the authorities, following statements that Singapore intends to pursue all available legal and regulatory measures against companies linked to the current haze.

In an Oct 20 press statement, the Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed company said it welcomed a thorough, evidence-based examination of the ongoing fires and haze situation, and reiterated that it strictly enforces a longstanding zero-burning policy across its operations.

It added that it is confident that an objective review of the available evidence would show that it does not clear land using fire, either directly or indirectly.

In its statement, First Resources said assessments of where fires originated should be based on verified facts, scientific evidence and a comprehensive understanding of conditions on the ground.

The group, which has a market value of $6 billion in Singapore, welcomed documentary and technical reviews, as well as on-the-ground verification where necessary, to provide an accurate picture of the situation.

Evidence may include the chronology of hot-spot detections and fire progression based on satellite imagery, documentary evidence of the actions taken to suppress and extinguish fires, and spatial analyses demonstrating the continued protection of conservation areas, it said.

First Resources also said it was open to constructive suggestions from regulators, customers, investors, civil society organisations and other industry stakeholders on strengthening fire prevention and management.

“Addressing the complex challenge of transboundary haze requires sustained collaboration among governments, companies, local communities and other stakeholders,” it said.

First Resources ’ statement comes after the company said on Oct 16 that fires from outside its boundaries had spread into areas under its management, and had not originated from its concessions.

It said some fires had become too large and fast-moving to contain despite its firefighting efforts.

Other SGX-listed companies, including Golden Agri Resources, Bumitama Agri, Wilmar International, Kencana Agri, Indofood Agri, have also issued similar statements after receiving queries from SGX RegCo over their operations and potential ties to the haze. TSH Resources has yet to respond.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam told reporters on Oct 19 that statements from the companies – no matter how well drafted, are not good enough.

Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, added that the Government will “ask for the full facts, consider all evidence fairly and act based on the facts”.