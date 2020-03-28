S'pore-listed firms keeping Malaysian ops shut till April 14

More Singapore-listed companies are keeping their Malaysian operations closed to comply with Kuala Lumpur's extended movement control order, which ends on April 14.

The companies are Astaka Holdings, Hatten Land, Spindex Industries, Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries, CNMC Goldmine Holdings, Zico Holdings, Koda, KTMG, Allied Technologies, Mary Chia Holdings, Acesian Partners, MSM International, CFM Holdings and Eindec Corporation.

Since last week, Malaysia's borders have been closed to travellers, while internal movements are restricted and schools, universities and non-essential businesses have been shut.

Mass gatherings are also banned and only essential services such as supermarkets, banks, petrol stations and pharmacies can stay open.

But a rising number of coronavirus cases in the country has prompted the authorities to extend the drastic restrictions by another two weeks.

Astaka Holdings said on Thursday that it would resume operations in full as soon as the extended control order ends. The Catalist-listed property player closed its business premises, sales galleries and construction sites in Malaysia on March 18.

Developer Hatten Land's headquarters, offices and sales galleries in Malaysia will stay closed. Construction work on the Catalist-listed group's Malaysian projects will also cease.

Mainboard-listed Spindex Industries said its Johor Baru factory will stay shut. The precision engineering manufacturer previously noted that the financial impact of the movement control order is expected to have "substantial negative impact" on the group's performance this year.

Fabricated metal producer and supplier Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries said on Thursday that its factories in Johor Baru will resume operations on April 15.

Furniture maker Koda's factories in Senai, Johor, will stay shut. The firm, which runs a retail concept store called Commune, expects to resume operations on April 15.

KTMG's operations at its head office and textile and apparel manufacturing facilities in Batu Pahat, Johor, will stay closed. The Catalist-listed firm has made arrangements for head-office employees to work from home where possible.

Allied Technologies will keep its operations in Melaka and Johor Baru on hold, as will beauty and wellness chain Mary Chia Holdings, whose outlets in Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur will remain closed.

Catalist-listed Acesian Partners said the extended control order could hurt production and order delivery from its subsidiary's factory in Johor Baru. The firm is in discussion with customers affected by delivery delays.

CFM Holdings' operations in Penang and Johor Baru will stay closed.

