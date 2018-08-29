S'pore lenders help boost STI higher again

The banks helped lift the local bourse higher again yesterday, with OCBC leading the way.

That left the Straits Times Index (STI) up 21.93 points or 0.68 per cent at 3,247.5 with 206 losers to 194 gainers on turnover of 1.3 billion shares worth $872.7 million.

Across Asia, stocks rallied after the United States and Mexico came to an agreement after protracted negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), raising hopes that it could be salvaged as Canada said it would rejoin talks.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day at its highest close since mid-June.

Australian shares also shrugged off an inquiry into the nation's banks to gain 0.6 per cent, while New Zealand's bourse halted trading after a series of glitches.Trading will resume today.

At home, OCBC Bank rose 1.95 per cent - or 22 cents - to $11.48.

UOB followed up with a 1.56 per cent gain, or 42 cents, to $27.34, while DBS Bank inched up 0.83 per cent, or 21 cents, to $25.40.

The gains helped lift the FTSE ST Financials index 0.89 per cent. It has slipped 3.7 per cent since January, compared with a 5.2 per cent decline in the benchmark STI.

The most heavily traded counter by volume was Nico Steel with 161.33 million shares traded as it doubled in value to 0.2 cent.

Noble, the second most-heavily traded with 74.6 million shares changing hands, fell 14.09 per cent to 12.8 cents, despite news that it could soon see a positive transformation by the end of the year, thanks to a shareholder-approved debt rescue plan.

It was a do-or-die plan underneath the surface which shareholders had no choice but to accept, with the alternative being liquidation.

In the offshore and marine sector, Rex International Holdings surged as it struck a significant oil reservoir with partner Lundin Norway. It ended up 52.5 per cent - or 2.1 cents - to 6.1 cents.

Property giant CapitaLand gained 1.47 per cent to $3.45 after it announced following Monday's close that it had agreed to sell to CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) its 70 per cent stake in Westgate - the retail component of an integrated retail and office development in Jurong - for $789.6 million. It expects a net gain of $99.2 million from the sale.

The share price rose to a 2½-month high yesterday, still below its year-to-date peak of $3.87 seen in late January.

In a note yesterday, DBS Group Research maintained its "buy" call as well as its target price of $3.62 on the stock.