S'pore investors pull back as concerns grow over Omicron

Local investors were back on the edge yesterday after Wednesday's heroics, increasingly wary over the impact of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.2 per cent or 6.14 points to close at 3,092.11 with losers beating gainers 296 to 181 on trade of 1.16 billion shares worth $1.3 billion.

This was a far cry from the 1.9 per cent surge on Wednesday.

The swings here and in other markets yesterday indicated that volatility is going to be a constant threat in bourses for some months to come.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) market strategist Geoff Howie noted that the commodity-related, bank and semiconductor sectors continued to top the global leader board in the first two sessions of December, as they had done for much of this year. "The focus on Omicron also remained evident with Top Glove, Medtecs International and UG Healthcare gaining an average of 1.9 per cent," he added.

SGX stock was the STI's top performer, climbing 0.7 per cent to close at $9.07. The biggest decliner of the day was Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust, which closed down 2 per cent at $1.45.

Sembcorp Industries gained 0.5 per cent at $1.94. The company announced yesterday that it had acquired a 35 per cent stake in a Chinese renewable energy firm.

The trio of banks were also up. DBS added 0.5 per cent to $31.55 while UOB rose 0.3 per cent to $26.20 and OCBC climbed 0.3 per cent to $11.30.

Asian markets were mixed. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.6 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.6 per cent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite advanced 1.2 per cent.

Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite closed up 0.3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined by 0.7 per cent. The ASX200 in Sydney went on a roller-coaster before ending the day down 0.15 per cent.