Singapore insurance veteran named president-elect of UK body

Insurance veteran Tan Suee Chieh has been named president-elect of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) in the United Kingdom.

The IFoA is the chartered professional body dedicated to educating, developing and regulating actuaries in the UK and internationally.

Mr Tan takes on the president-elect position in June, and Mr John Taylor becomes president.

Mr Tan will take on the role of IFoA president in 2020, becoming the first Asian to do so.

He said: "I'm very proud of my career as an actuary and the work I have done in the insurance industry. It has been hugely rewarding."

He added that the new role will enable him to "support the profession across geographical boundaries and its continuing efforts in reinvention to meet the needs of business and society in a sustainable manner".

IFoA has 31,000 members, with around 8,400 based in Asia.

Mr Tan said IFoA's reach in Asia has been rising in tandem with a substantial increase in the number of qualified and student actuaries.

"We will continue to accelerate our attention on this part of the world as South-east Asia is of prime strategic importance to us.

"This is a reflection of the underlying attractive economic fundamentals underpinning the region," he added.

"We will also be repositioning the profession and reinventing our toolkit to take advantage of the dramatic changes sparked by the digital revolution."

Mr Tan worked at Prudential for 20 years in various roles, including as chief executive of Prudential Singapore and regional managing director of Prudential Asia.

He was also the chief executive of NTUC Income and, later, group chief executive of holding entity NTUC Enterprise.