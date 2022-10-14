S'pore firms keen on opportunities in emerging areas: Tan See Leng

Companies here have shown keen interest in capturing opportunities in emerging areas, such as in the digital realm and the green economy, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said on Thursday.

"We encourage our businesses, especially our small and medium-sized enterprises, to explore these emerging roles and areas in the digital economy, and hope that you can develop, test, and implement use-cases and pilot projects that can demonstrate the value of these technologies to our consumers," Dr Tan said.

Singapore and Britain have started discussions for a framework on the green economy, aimed at tackling the global challenge of climate change.

Dr Tan was speaking at the 23rd Annual Business Awards organised by the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore. The award ceremony recognises both Singapore and British companies in areas such as sustainability, technology, as well as customer service.

Citing an example, Dr Tan said Singapore-based start-up Muuse has developed a mobile application that allows consumers to borrow reusable takeaway containers from eateries. This has helped save more than 70,000 single-use items from landfills. The start-up clinched the Start-up of the Year award.

There are over 5,700 British companies in Singapore across industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and transport engineering.

"There are significant British investments in Singapore, and they are continuing to expand their presence here in Singapore. For example, industry titans like Rolls-Royce, GSK and Dyson, have dedicated substantial resources in Singapore in recent years," said Dr Tan.

To achieve innovation, it is important that countries remain open, connected and build a robust pipeline of talent, said Dr Tan. But he added that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected talent mobility in complex and unprecedented ways.

Governments and businesses must adapt swiftly to this challenge or risk falling behind, he said.

Eight organisations and one individual took home awards.

Winners included Rolls-Royce Singapore, which took home the Technological Impact of the Year award. Prudential Singapore won the Employer of the Year, while Standard Chartered won the Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year.

Dr Sarah Meisch Lionetto, director of arts and creative industries at the British Council, clinched the Individual Contribution of the Year award.