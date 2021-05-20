S'pore firms getting better at sustainability reporting: Review

Companies listed in Singapore have improved their sustainability reporting despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to a joint review published yesterday by Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore Business School.

The review comes amid heightened concerns about the impact of climate change and a boom in sustainability-linked financing.

It also notes that there is ample room for improvement in the quality and depth of disclosures on quantifiable sustainability targets.

The review found that the average overall score based on the SGX-CGS Sustainability Reporting Scorecard this year rose to 71.7 points from 60.6 in 2019.

Small-capitalisation issuers posted the largest gain in average scores of 13 points, followed by mid-cap issuers with 10 points and big-cap issuers with six points.

The scores represent an overall increase in the depth and understanding of reporting, as well as sustainability management, among Singapore-listed issuers, SGX and CGS said in a joint statement yesterday.

Of the 566 companies reviewed, 64 per cent disclosed performance in the context of targets, versus just 22 per cent in 2019.

But 66 per cent disclosed unfavourable aspects of sustainability performance, up from 55 per cent.

Half disclosed both positive and negative performance trends, compared with just 26 per cent in 2019.

The review also explored the impact of Covid-19 and climate change in closer detail.

SGX-CGS SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING SCORECARD 71.7points Average overall score this year. 60.6points Score in 2019.

It found 61 per cent of issuers made disclosures related to the pandemic in their sustainability reports.

Almost half saw climate change as an economic, environmental, social and governance factor.

At a virtual briefing on the review, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: "Sustainability and addressing climate change must be a priority for businesses to thrive in the long term. Companies need to embed sustainability in their DNA and recognise that going green is not only good for the environment."

She said the Government would do its part by giving companies the support they need.

To be more resource-efficient, firms can tap existing grants, such as the Energy Efficiency Fund and 3R Fund, she said.

Enterprise Singapore is also developing the Enterprise Sustainability Programme to support local enterprises in developing new capabilities in sustainability and capturing new opportunities in the green economy, Ms Fu said.

Details of the programme will be shared later this year, she added.

Mr Tan Boon Gin, chief executive of SGX RegCo, said: "The call globally for efforts on the climate change and sustainable development fronts has grown exponentially and with a new urgency."

SGX will consult the market in due course on proposals to place greater emphasis on climate-related disclosures, assurance and formats for reporting, he added.

While reporting performance has come a long way since 2016, there are signs that point to areas that need more work.

The review found that among companies that disclosed sustainability targets, 70 per cent linked those goals to their business strategy, up from 33 per cent. However, reporting of long-term targets fell to 53 per cent from 63 per cent.

Independent assurance of targets and disclosures about the underlying processes and stakeholder engagement in determining the size and scope of impact remained low.