S'pore firm, Dutch partner to develop battery for vessels

A Singapore-based company is teaming up with a Dutch energy firm to develop a battery to make it easier for the world's shipping fleets to go electric.

The initiative is part of the marine sector's ambitions to hit net-zero targets on emissions.

The new electric battery solution announced last month is being developed by Durapower and Netherlands-based EST Floattech, with the launch expected by the end of this year.

It is modular in design and lightweight, which will allow it to be retrofitted for sea-going vessels of all sizes.

The International Maritime Organisation aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 50 per cent from 2008 levels by 2050, although that goal is not aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and the sector is under pressure to be more ambitious.

Durapower chief executive Kelvin Lim told The Straits Times that shipping, which transports about 90 per cent of world trade while accounting for nearly 3 per cent of global CO2 emissions, could improve its carbon footprint by expanding electrification, a process already proven effective in land transport like cars and buses.

Mr Lim, 49, who joined Durapower in 2014 after a stint at ST Kinetics, noted: "There is a tight deadline for the industry's energy transition, which means that the technologies and infrastructure using new alternative fuels, for example, must be ready by 2030 for widespread adoption to meet the 2050 target."

Durapower is not a newcomer to providing sustainable battery storage options in the maritime segment, having already deployed onshore and offshore solutions in several countries over the past decade.

The company was awarded a contract worth around $10 million from PSA last year to provide battery storage for the port operator's automatic guided vehicle fleet at its new Tuas Mega Port.

Mr Lim, who has a postgraduate degree from Imperial College London, said his firm's solutions can help ports like Singapore achieve their decarbonisation goals.

"Vehicles, material handling equipment, energy sources and vessels used in port operations if electrified will not need to rely heavily on fossil fuels," he added.

Singapore, which operates the second-largest container port in the world and its biggest transhipment hub, aims to achieve a 60 per cent reduction in emissions over 2005 levels by 2030, and net-zero emissions from port operations by 2050.

Mr Lim said Durapower, which has a sales and order book worth $100 million, is looking to expand its manufacturing base beyond China to get closer to customers in Europe and South-east Asia.

"At the moment, our focus is on market segments, including e-mobility platforms, speciality and autonomous applications, stationary energy storage systems and maritime applications across China, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific," Mr Lim said, without providing further details. But he added that the company operates wholly owned subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Thailand that support the growth of regional markets.

Around 80 per cent of Durapower's customers are based outside Singapore, said Mr Lim, who noted that as the company plots its expansion strategy, it was also mindful of the need to invest in research and development (R&D).

Durapower's first R&D centre was established in China, where the company researched and built high-performance battery systems for commercial fleets.

Closer to home, the firm has set up a laboratory with the Energy Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University to boost collaborations between Durapower, local and international research institutions and technology companies on next-generation battery materials.

Mr Lim said this research ecosystem will let the company develop a pipeline of talent to join the industry upon graduation, which has been lacking the past few years.

Durapower has a staff of 400, with 10 per cent or more involved in R&D. It also has R&D collaborations in Japan, Europe and the United States.