S'pore dollar, stocks rebound as Evergrande default fears ease

Singapore's stocks rebounded yesterday as concerns eased over a possible default on debt repayments by China's Evergrande Group.

Chinese regulators issued instructions to the company to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on its US dollar bonds.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.93 per cent to close at 3,076.44 points. It had dropped 0.5 per cent on Wednesday and touched its lowest level since March earlier in the week, amid fears that the effects of a messy Evergrande default could ripple through the global financial system.

The instructions from regulators came a day after Evergrande's main unit said it has resolved an interest payment due on one of its domestic bonds.

Uncertainty still surrounds whether Evergrande can pay a US$83.5 million (S$112.5 million) bond payment due yesterday.

It has another US$47.5 million payment due on Sept 29.

The Singapore dollar also recovered from the four-week low it had hit on Wednesday.

The Singdollar's recent slide was attributed mainly to concerns ahead of a policy meeting of the United States Federal Reserve.

However, slowing growth momentum in China and concerns of contagion from Evergrande's woes were also seen as undercurrents.

The Fed indicated on Wednesday that a rate hike would occur next year and also announced the beginning of the end of monthly asset purchases or quantitative easing.

The withdrawal of monetary easing by the US is likely to be followed by other major central banks.

Higher interest rates in advanced economies are in contrast to a low-rate environment still needed by some Asian countries struggling to contain the pandemic.

The debt-related issues in China's real estate sector, which accounts for about 30 per cent of economic output, could further complicate the overall growth trajectory already facing headwinds from supply chain disruptions amid Covid-19 lockdowns.

China is a key trading partner and investor in many Asian countries, so its economic health is crucial for the region, including Singapore.

Evergrande's debt troubles are linked to the regulatory clampdown that started late last year.

Rules on how companies in some sectors, including real estate and construction, can handle their finances have left some firms struggling to manage their debts.

Evergrande had more than 1.97 trillion yuan (S$411 billion) of liabilities and just 87 billion yuan in cash at the end of June.

It has 1,300 projects across 280 cities in China and 214 million sq m of land reserves worth 457 billion yuan, as well as stakes in businesses ranging from an electric-vehicle maker to a bottled water firm.

The company needs to make US$669 million in coupon payments by the end of this year, with about US$615 million of that on its US dollar bonds.

No company outside China has expressed concerns over its exposure to Evergrande.

But fears of a default by the firm that triggered a broader sell-off and increasing pressure on other debt-riddled companies have roiled markets.

At least 97 Chinese companies are likely to face difficulties in repaying a total of US$83 billion in debt this month.

Citigroup analyst Robert Kang believes Singapore and Hong Kong banks have the largest exposure to a potential systemic sell-off sparked by an Evergrande default.

Mr Kang said that while Singapore banks are not principal bankers of Evergrande, broader China concerns are likely to impact their share prices.

China's own banking system is the most at risk from a default spillover as 41 per cent of bank assets were directly or indirectly associated with the property sector as at Dec 31 last year.

Not all Chinese developers are struggling with debt payments but they all share the regulatory pressure from Beijing, which is seeking to reduce their borrowings and cool property prices.

Mr Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at the Bank of Singapore, said while he remains constructive on the long-term outlook of China's economy, investors should be cautious of a mixed set of risk-reward over the medium term.

He said the overall regulatory environment is expected to remain tight as the government remains focused on capping developers' leverage and preventing the housing market from overheating.

"It would be tough to bottom-fish amid an uncertain regulatory landscape," Mr Lee noted.