S'pore bourse up on hopes of Russia-Ukraine conflict easing

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.4 per cent or 45.35 points yesterday to close at 3,240.73 points, buoyed by a rebound in key Asian markets.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 3.9 per cent - its biggest increase in nearly 21 months. South Korea's Kospi climbed 2.2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI added 1.2 per cent.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said: "The rebound in global equities is clearly playing out into today's Asia session as well, riding on a relief rally brought about by hopes of conflict de-escalation."

"Tensions between Russia and the West will clearly remain high, which brings into question whether this may translate further from a military war to an economic war," he added. "But for now, it seems markets are in need of a breather with the recent heavy sell-off, and any small steps pointing to the potential end of war will be cheered by markets in the meantime."

In the wider Singapore market, gainers outnumbered losers 286 to 198, with 1.43 billion shares worth $1.61 billion changing hands.

The top performer on the blue-chip index was Dairy Farm International, which crawled back from losses earlier in the week. The counter rose 4.2 per cent to close at US$2.51. At the bottom of the table was Sembcorp Industries, which fell 2.6 per cent to $2.66.

Singtel was the most heavily traded counter on the STI for the second straight day, with 29.6 million shares traded. The counter climbed 1.6 per cent to $2.56.

Its rival StarHub was granted regulatory approval by the Infocomm Media Development Authority on Wednesday to acquire a 50.1 per cent stake in MyRepublic's broadband unit. StarHub had a 34 per cent share of the broadband market while MyRepublic had 6 per cent as at last September. Market leader Singtel held a 43.4 per cent share, or 656,000 subscribers, in the same period.