S'pore bourse escapes regional drubbing amid US stock rout

A dramatic plunge on Wall Street overnight that left the technology-heavy Nasdaq down 4 per cent inflicted collateral damage across regional markets overnight.

The one saving grace was that Singapore shares escaped lightly, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down only 0.04 per cent or 1.38 points to 3,320.67, although nearly half of the 30 index constituents ended in the red.

Gainers and losers were split at 245 each - on turnover of 1.52 billion shares worth $1.21 billion.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said stock markets will probably remain in a risk-averse mode, fearful of Russia's growing weaponisation of energy and concerned about Covid-19 in China.

Apac Realty, which owns ERA Realty Network in Singapore, tumbled 11.8 per cent to 71 cents, making the counter one of the top decliners in the broader market.

It was triggered by an acquisition offer from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia for shares it does not already own at 57 cents apiece.

This is a 30.1 per cent discount from its last-traded share price before the offer was announced.

Watchers have said its takeover bid is not likely to succeed, given the low-ball offer.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding fell 2.2 per cent to 88 cents, putting the China-based vessel builder at the bottom of the STI performance tally. The firm's investment unit will debut on the Singapore Exchange mainboard as a separately listed entity today.

The most active counter was Pollux Properties, with 136.3 million shares changing hands.

It was also the top gainer in the broader market, closing 34.6 per cent up at 3.5 cents.

Favourable China industrial data helped the Shanghai Composite Index to claw back losses from Tuesday as it rallied by 2.5 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.06 per cent.

Markets elsewhere in the region were all in the red.