S'pore bourse closes lower on global oil market uncertainties

Looming questions about the oil market battered investor sentiment yesterday and sent regional markets sliding.

The issue centred on the expected move by Opec+ producers overnight to keep to the group's policy of modestly increasing output despite the European Union ban on most Russian oil imports.

The Straits Times Index here responded by falling 0.5 per cent or 17.28 points to 3,226.72, with losers outpacing gainers 222 to 206 after 1.2 billion shares worth $1 billion changed hands.

It was a similar story across most of the region. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.2 per cent, the Hang Seng and Kospi each slipped 1 per cent, the ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.8 per cent and Malaysian shares were down 0.2 per cent.

Mr Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said the "broad range of outcomes from Thursday's Opec+ meeting is curbing risk-taking across markets".

"Assuming Opec shakes the trees, the near-term path for bond and equity markets will depend mainly on Opec relaxing quotas within the group to keep a lid on prices," he said.

Nio was the top gainer here for the day, rising 3.4 per cent to US$18.24. Nanofilm Technologies was another notable winner, rising 4.3 per cent to $2.66.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) was also among the biggest advancers for the day, adding 0.3 per cent to $9.75. The company announced on Wednesday that the Central Depository has made a blockchain-enabled bond issuance platform available to market participants.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser, declining 3.2 per cent to US$57.03. Another member of the Jardine group of companies, Jardine Cycle and Carriage, shed 1.5 per cent to $29.

The trio of lenders were among the biggest decliners. DBS fell 0.5 per cent to $31.05, UOB lost 0.5 per cent to $28.90 and OCBC shed 0.8 per cent to $11.82.