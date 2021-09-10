S'pore-based TDCX's US IPO said to be worth up to $537m

Singapore-headquartered TDCX has filed for a United States initial public offering (IPO).

TDCX, which provides digital customer experience (CX) services, has filed for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange with an offering of American depository shares.

Online trading platform Capila.com reported that the IPO would be worth up to US$400 million (S$537 million).

Founded in 1995 by chief executive Laurent Junique, TDCX provides business-process services such as omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content monitoring and moderation services. It has operations in 10 markets around the world and a workforce of more than 13,000. In its prospectus, the firm said it partners clients in fast-growing new-economy sectors and traditional blue-chip companies undergoing digital transformation.

Facebook and Airbnb account for the largest share of its revenue pie - at 60 per cent last year. The bulk of its revenue (65 per cent) comes from its omnichannel CX solutions.

From the year ended Dec 31, 2018, to the year ended Dec 31, 2020, TDCX's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.9 per cent. Its profit for the period grew at a CAGR of 50.3 per cent, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew at a CAGR of 60.7 per cent.

For 2018, revenue stood at $181.2 million, with the company recording a profit of $38.1 million and an Ebitda of $55.4 million.

In 2019, revenue was $330.3 million, with a profit of $73.5 million and an Ebitda of $108.1 million. Last year, it recorded revenue of $434.7 million, a profit of $86.1 million and an Ebitda of $142.9 million.

Its net profit margin stood at 21 per cent for 2018, 22.2 per cent for 2019, and 19.8 per cent for last year.

The company said it intends to use a portion of the proceeds from its offering to repay the total outstanding principal amount of US$188 million under its Credit Suisse facility, which represents a significant portion of its debt that is outstanding.

TDCX was the top winner at the 2019 Enterprise 50 Awards co-organised by The Business Times and KPMG.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

• With additional information from The Straits Times