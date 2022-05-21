S'pore-based major Tesla investor calls for $21b stock buy-back

SAN FRANCISCO • Mr Leo KoGuan, a Singapore-based major individual investor in Tesla, on Thursday called on the electric carmaker to announce a US$15 billion (S$20.7 billion) stock buy-back after Tesla shares took a hit from chief executive Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter.

The comments came as high-profile Tesla bull Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, on Thursday cut the target share price of Tesla due to China production disruption and warned of "distraction risks" from Mr Musk's Twitter deal.

Tesla shares have lost one-third of their value since Mr Musk sold US$8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a move seen to help finance his US$44 billion Twitter deal.

Further hurting stocks are China's Covid-19 lockdown measures, which dampened Tesla's production, and an exclusion of Tesla from a widely followed S&P sustainability index.

"Tesla must announce immediately and buy back US$5 billion of Tesla shares from its free cash flow this year and US$10 billion from its free cash flow next year, without effecting its existing US$18 billion cash reserves with zero debt," said Mr Leo in a Twitter message to Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha.

Mr Viecha was not immediately available for comment.

Last year, Mr Leo claimed in a tweet that he was the third-largest individual shareholder of Tesla, after Mr Musk and former Oracle chief executive Larry Ellison. Mr Viecha at the time said he "confirmed" the claims.