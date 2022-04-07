S'pore, Asian markets slide on Fed governor's hawkish remarks

Local shares followed their regional peers down yesterday over fears of higher United States interest rates and uncertainty around new sanctions to be imposed on Russia. The double whammy sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) sliding 0.6 per cent or 22 points to 3,422.95 on trade of 1.39 billion shares worth $1.21 billion. Losers led gainers 269 to 201.

It was much the same elsewhere with Hong Kong down 1.9 per cent while Japan lost 1.6 per cent, South Korea 0.9 per cent and Australia 0.5 per cent.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said the markets were reacting to comments by US Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard that seemed to have a hawkish tone.

Ms Brainard had mentioned that the US central bank could start to reduce its balance sheet as soon as May and would be doing it "considerably more rapidly" than in the previous recovery. "Coming from a Fed member who normally favours loose policy, her support for a quicker pace of tightening seems clear in pushing the Fed's overall policy outlook towards the aggressive end," Mr Yeap said.

Indonesian coal company Resources Global Development was the biggest gainer, adding 121 per cent to 89.5 cents. Sembcorp Marine was again the most actively traded, closing flat at 10 cents after 109.9 million shares changed hands.

Jardine Matheson was the top performer among STI constituents, closing 0.5 per cent up at US$57.17. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, which shed 3.4 per cent to $1.44, was at the other end of the STI spectrum.

Myanmar property developer Yoma Strategic was among the top traded stocks with 74 million shares changing hands. It closed up 8.4 per cent at 18.1 cents. Yoma told the Singapore Exchange that it was not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the company which, if known, might explain the trading.