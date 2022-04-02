SPH's last day of trading on April 7; Cuscaden bid goes ahead

Cuscaden Peak's bid to acquire Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) via a scheme of arrangement was sanctioned in court yesterday.

The last day of trading for SPH will be next Thursday, before the group's shares are suspended from 9am the following day and subsequently delisted on May 13.

SPH shareholders have until 5pm on April 26 to elect their preferred consideration option of either an all-cash offer of $2.36, or $2.40 per share comprising $1.602 cash and 0.782 of an SPH real estate investment trust (Reit) unit through a distribution-in-specie by SPH.

Transfer books and the register of members of the company will be closed at 5pm on April 11 to determine the entitlements of eligible shareholders in respect of the distribution-in-specie and the Cuscaden scheme.

The scheme court order will be lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority before the Cuscaden scheme is considered effective and binding.

Assuming that the scheme takes effect on April 28, shareholders can expect to receive payment from the consideration they have opted for by May 11.

SPH has arranged with OCBC Securities, Phillip Securities and UOB Kay Hian to facilitate odd-lot trades from May 11 to June 22.

SPH shareholders voted in favour of the takeover offer from Cuscaden via a virtual scheme meeting on March 22.

Cuscaden is a consortium backed by Hotel Properties, businessman Ong Beng Seng and two Temasek-linked entities CLA and Mapletree.

About 89.2 per cent of 2,728 shareholders gave the green light for the takeover.

SPH and SPH Reit both called for trading halts on Thursday evening, pending the release of the announcement.

Prior to that, shares of SPH closed flat at $2.35, while units of SPH Reit ended 0.5 cent, or 0.5 per cent, lower at 97 cents.

THE BUSINESS TIMES