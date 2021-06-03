SPH unit in UK lists $156m in unsecured loan notes on TISE

Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) wholly owned indirect subsidiary in Britain, Privilege Midco, on Tuesday issued and listed about £83.2 million (S$156 million) in unsecured loan notes on the official list of The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

The notes were issued at an issue price of 100 per cent of their principal amount, in registered form and in integral multiples of one pence, to Privilege Midco's sole shareholder Straits Ten.

Straits Ten is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of SPH, which publishes The Straits Times.

The notes are direct, unconditional and unsubordinated. They bear a coupon rate of 3.27 per cent per annum, payable quarterly in arrears and repayable on demand.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to establish intra-group loan arrangements related to an internal restructuring exercise to transfer three purpose-built accommodation properties from a Luxembourg holding structure to a British holding structure. These properties are located in Leeds, Sheffield and Southampton.

Following the listing of the notes, Privilege Midco will provide shareholders' loans to its subsidiaries in Britain, namely Privilege L&S and Privilege Southampton.

Proceeds of the shareholders' loans, together with proceeds from £54.4 million in equity injections by Privilege Midco to its British subsidiaries, will be used to fund the acquisition of the properties.

Carey Olsen Corporate Finance has been appointed as the listing agent for the deal.

Shares of SPH ended 1.1 per down at $1.77 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES