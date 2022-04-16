SPH shareholders to decide on opting for cash in Cuscaden acquisition

With its offer to acquire Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) having been approved by shareholders of the mainboard-listed property player, Cuscaden Peak has started dispatching to shareholders the forms for them to choose between getting all cash or a combination of cash and SPH Reit units.

In its regulatory filing furnished to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday, Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) announced that Cuscaden Peak, the consortium it backs, requires SPH shareholders to submit the election forms by 5.30pm on April 26 if they want to receive the $2.36 in cash for each SPH share they hold.

Shareholders, however, need not state their preference if they want to receive a combination of $1.602 cash and 0.782 SPH Reit unit for every SPH share.

The cash payment and crediting of units are expected to be done latest by May 12.

The offeror noted that shareholders cannot make their election via the form if they hold SPH shares through a depository agent, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Investment Scheme or the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS).

Their depository agent, CPF agent bank or SRS agent bank will provide these shareholders with information on the election processes.

The court-sanctioned scheme is expected to take effect on April 29, said Cuscaden Peak; SPH shares will be delisted on May 13.

Separately, Cuscaden Peak reminded unit holders of SPH Reit that it is entitled to reduce the minimum chain offer price of 96.4 cents per unit by the amount of any distribution or return of capital declared on or after Nov 15 last year.

Therefore, it has the right to lower the offer price of 96.4 cents by 1.24 cents per unit that was declared as distribution on Feb 9 and paid to unit holders on Feb 28, and by a further 1.44 cents declared on April 1 and to be paid to unit holders on May 20 - if it ends up with at least 30 per cent of SPH Reit units as a result of SPH shareholders taking the all-cash option, requiring it to make a mandatory cash offer for SPH Reit.

It said that if it intends to cut the minimum offer price, it will give an update in due course.

HPL shares closed one cent higher at $3.55; SPH Reit units were flat at 95.5 cents on Thursday, before the filings were made to the bourse.

