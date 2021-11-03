SPH shareholders feel offers on table still undervalue firm: Sias

Shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) have voiced concerns that the current offers on the table still undervalue the company, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias said in a statement yesterday.

This comes following a surprise all-cash offer from consortium vehicle Cuscaden Peak last Friday to take SPH private.

The consortium comprising Tiga Stars, a unit of businessman Ong Beng Seng's Hotel Properties Limited and two Temasek-linked entities, CLA and Mapletree, had proposed to acquire SPH at $2.10 per share in cash.

Some shareholders have approached Sias to express concerns that the offers are currently below net asset value (NAV), which is the value of the company's assets minus its liabilities. The shareholders also question whether SPH should "carry on its business on its own", given that the media business has been hived off.

SPH had an NAV of $2.26 per share as at end-August, before the media restructuring was completed. After taking into account the media restructuring cost, the NAV per share as at Aug 31 was $2.18. After adjusting for dividends, its NAV is $2.15.

Shareholders said SPH should be "valued accordingly" as it is now a property holding company, Sias said.

"SPH is a prized entity, they feel, and the board should do its utmost to ensure that there are, in fact, no other potential bidders," it added.

Sias intends to meet the senior management of SPH at an appropriate time to discuss the concerns of shareholders. It will subsequently hold dialogues to help shareholders better understand the offer chosen by the board and for them to make an informed decision.

Sias said it believes that the board will consider the offers and decide on what is in the best interest of its stakeholders. The board will also need to evaluate the offers and advise its shareholders on the merits.

SPH already has an offer on the table from Keppel, at a slightly lower price of $2.099 per share at the time the offer was made on Aug 2. This offer comprises cash of 66.8 cents per share, 0.596 Keppel Reit units and 0.782 SPH Reit units.

Keppel has an opportunity, within 10 business days of Cuscaden's offer, or up until Nov 15, to respond with an "improved proposal", SPH said in an Oct 29 announcement.

Shares of SPH ended yesterday at $2.13, up 0.5 per cent, while SPH Reit closed at $1.03, down 1 per cent.

