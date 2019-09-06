SPH, SGX and FTSE Russell mark exchange's 20th anniversary

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Singapore Exchange (SGX) and global index provider FTSE Russell jointly opened the Singapore securities market yesterday to mark the exchange's 20th anniversary.

SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung, FTSE Russell managing director (Asia) Jessie Pak and SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye struck the gong at the IPO Arena at 9am. The gong is usually struck by companies to celebrate their public listings.

The ceremony also marked 12 years of the Straits Times Index (STI), an important partnership among the three parties.

SPH is also celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Mr Ng Kin Yee, SGX's head of data, connectivity and indices, said in his opening address: "The history of STI dates back half a century when tin, rubber and industrial stocks were the main indicators of how the Singapore stock market was faring.

"Under the tripartite partnership, we revamped the STI, and developed a family of indices tracking a variety of sectors, themes and companies of different sizes that is more reflective of the market."

He added: "Today, the 30-constituent index serves as a key barometer of the Singapore equities market, covering sectors such as banks, real estate, telecommunications, energy and, of course, the media and financial services businesses, represented by SPH and SGX."

The relevance of STI has also spurred the development of related investment instruments such as exchange-traded funds and other derivative products, he noted.