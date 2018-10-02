SPH launches digital photo marketplace Photonico

A website offering high-quality stock images on Asia has been launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Photonico, a digital photo marketplace, features Asian contemporary culture and heritage photography.

The initiative, led by SPH's new digital media product division, involved a team of photographers, designers, SPHTech engineers and editorial staff collaborating to create www.photonico.asia

It draws from SPH's archives dating back to 1948 and a network of local contributors. There are already around 12,000 images available, and more will be added daily.

They are organised into categories such as Singapore heritage, food, nature and animals, business and Asian countries.

These thematic collections will be made available for individual, editorial and commercial uses at a fee.

SPH chief product officer Gaurav Sachdeva said: "Photonico reflects SPH's desire to position itself as a customer-centric company that comes up with products that serve our users' needs in the most relevant way."

SPH chief technology officer Glen Francis added: "As Photonico grows, our customers will experience the seamless blend of graphic design, artificial intelligence and machine learning - all of which power Photonico's back end."

Photonico will be featured as part of the World Press Photo 2018 exhibition that runs from Oct 6 to 28 at the National Museum of Singapore.

The exhibition, which is being presented by The Straits Times, will showcase 161 prize-winning photographs that captured news images from around the world.

In conjunction with the exhibition, The Straits Times will showcase the best works by its photojournalists over the past two years.

In a separate announcement, SPH said it has signed a deal with A*Star's Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) to create a system that can optimise news headlines to improve audience engagement and media literacy.

The collaboration builds on IHPC's proprietary technology for sentiment and emotion analysis.

It will identify elements of news headlines that are linked to article popularity. SPH and IHPC will develop a system that will test a headline to predict how fast an article will be picked up by readers.

This will let SPH journalists test different headlines for articles before choosing the one that would best suit a reader's interest.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said: "Article headlines are a key factor in attracting readers to delve into an article. This project will help our newsrooms better understand the emotional impact of different words and phrases used in headlines, so we can improve our engagement with readers and guide them towards important and informative news without resorting to clickbait."

A*Star's Science and Engineering Research Council executive director Tan Sze Wee said: "This partnership is testament to A*Star's research capabilities in artificial intelligence that can be applied across the media and services industries."