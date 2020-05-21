SPH integrates student housing operations, rebrands certain assets

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is speeding up the process of integrating its purpose-built student-accommodation operations and rebranding certain "high-quality" assets in preparation for the reopening of universities in Britain.

Straits Capitol, the SPH subsidiary managing the student-accommodation assets, also hinted at hiring to boost on-ground operations.

Director David Mathewson said on Thursday (May 21): "We are undertaking this integration to boost our operational efficiencies as we position ourselves for (academic year) 2020/2021.

"Apart from infrastructure integration to give our students a seamless experience, we are also investing in quality management talent to enhance our on-ground operational capabilities and offerings."

SPH, which publishes The Straits Times, has 25 assets across 15 British cities under the Student Castle and Capitol Students brands.

The integration will involve placing booking systems under a single proprietary platform managed by the Student Castle team. That will give students a uniform user interface and drive "operational synergies and economies of scale", SPH said.

SPH is also rebranding certain assets in the Student Castle portfolio to "enhance their distinct brand identity and to bolster returns on yield". For example, St Marks Apartments has been rebranded as Student Castle Lincoln.

The "majority" of its on-site property staff will be brought directly under the group's employment to facilitate employee training and achieve consistent standards across the portfolio.

The firm noted that 69 per cent of the target revenue for the upcoming academic year has been achieved, thanks to local and international digital marketing initiatives.