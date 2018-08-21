SPH clinches four awards for media marketing

A media campaign that displayed ride-hailing firm Grab's JustGrab fares against taxi metered fares in real time and on a live billboard in Raffles Place has won Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) two Spark awards, which recognise excellence in media marketing .

The gold for Best Media Solution - Content Amplification and a silver for Best Martech Solution - Programmatic/Marketing Automation were picked up by SPHMBO, the media company's outdoor advertising arm.

The JustGrab Live Challenge ran in May last year.

SPH clinched two other awards at the Spark Awards for Media Excellence 2018 last Friday.

It won gold for Best Event by a Media Owner for its Come Sleep With Courts campaign.

This involved the creative use of mobile bedrooms - complete with aromatherapy, tea and soothing music - that travelled across the island on behalf of the furniture retailer.

Mr Edward Tang, head of outdoor media at SPHMBO, said the awards were testament to SPHMBO's efforts to deliver innovative solutions and data-driven insights to advertisers. The campaign was conceptualised by Sweet, a new creative and content marketing unit launched last month by SPH.

Mr Tommy Lim, head of creative at Sweet, said: "We are glad we were shortlisted in every major media category - it shows the level of our creativity beyond newspaper advertising."

SPH also bagged a silver award in the Best Media Solution - Print category for the ION Orchard Black-On-Black campaign. For this campaign, The Business Times featured a UV-coated cover with black type on black paper last August, as part of a collaboration to present the latest watch collections by the mall's tenants. The Black-On-Black campaign was also overseen by Sweet.

Other winners at the event held at the Shangri-La Hotel included BBC Global News, JCDecaux Singapore and Google Asia Pacific.

The annual event is organised by Marketing Magazine.