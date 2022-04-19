Speculation over new firm linked to Genting HK tycoon

Two months after the collapse of Genting Hong Kong - the cruise industry's highest-profile financial casualty since the Covid-19 pandemic started - another company linked to Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay was registered in Singapore.

Called Resorts World Cruises, its name has sparked speculation among industry players over whether it could be a new cruise-or travel-related business.

Tan Sri Lim is the chairman and board executive of Genting Malaysia and Genting, also known as Genting Group, which owns Resorts World Sentosa among other ventures. He was also the chairman and chief executive of cruise operator Genting Hong Kong.

According to documents seen by The Straits Times, Resorts World Cruises was incorporated in Singapore on March 9 and is held by shareholder Two Trees Family Holdings.

Two Trees Family, an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore on March 19 last year, listed Mr Lim, his son Lim Keong Hui and Mr Gerard Lim Ewe Keng as directors. The shareholder of Two Trees is an Isle of Man company, Summerhill Trust.

Mr Gerard Lim, who is not related to Genting's Lim family, is director of Kien Huat Realty, a private investment vehicle through which Mr Lim Kok Thay and the Lim family control Genting.

E-mailed queries to Mr Lim Kok Thay, Mr Lim Keong Hui, Mr Gerard Lim, Genting and Genting Malaysia went unanswered.

But some in the local cruise industry, such as Dreamcation Cruises and Tours, have heard talk of a new cruise operator.

"But there's no official statement. It's just rumours that a new cruise operator is coming but we cannot confirm," said a spokesman for Dreamcation.

Asked if Mr Lim Kok Thay is starting a new travel-related business or if Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is in talks with him about this, Ms Annie Chang, STB's cruise director, said "STB is committed to develop Singapore's cruise industry and retain our reputation as a cruise hub in Asia. We remain confident in the potential of the cruise industry and are continuing our efforts to anchor more cruise ships in Singapore".

Dreamcation was among the travel agencies here that had to deal with nearly 500 affected passengers whose booked cruises from March to August this year went up in smoke after Genting Hong Kong's cruise line, Dream Cruises, ceased operations in early March.

"We are still owed money for unfulfilled cruise packages and other fees, and are waiting for Genting Hong Kong's liquidator to get back to us," said the Dreamcation spokesman.

"But there's no reason to not support the new cruise operator, if there is one. Borders are reopening and we have confidence in the cruise industry."

Even though Mr Lim Kok Thay has taken a hit in the cruise business, it is just one part of the Genting empire, which started in the 1960s with a casino resort in the mountains near Kuala Lumpur set up by his father, Mr Lim Goh Tong.

Mr Lim Kok Thay and his father worked to grow and diversify the business into one of the world's largest gaming and entertainment conglomerates. Today, Genting operates casino resorts in Britain, Singapore and the United States, where the US$4.3 billion (S$5.9 billion) Resorts World Las Vegas opened in June last year.

Mr Lim Kok Thay founded the company that would later become Genting Hong Kong in 1993.

He began by buying ferries from a bankrupt cruise company to operate them under the Star Cruises brand, according to Bloomberg. Over the years, Genting Hong Kong expanded its fleet, bought other cruise lines and added German shipyards to build its vessels.

Now, more than two years into the pandemic, the cruise operator is being wound up, and Mr Lim Kok Thay, who owns 76 per cent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down as its chairman and chief executive on Jan 21.

Its winding-up application on Jan 19 followed the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary, MV Werften, one of the few shipyards worldwide that can build large cruise ships.

The insolvency triggered cross-defaults on about US$2.78 billion of debt.

But two months after Genting Hong Kong's winding-up application, Resorts World Cruises was registered in Singapore.

However, it may not mean that Mr Lim Kok Thay has immediate plans to re-enter the industry, according to a former employee with a Genting Hong Kong subsidiary who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"This could be preparation for a new business. Lots of people expect him to start a cruise business again," she said.