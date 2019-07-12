Spackman unit to start filming next major film in second-half of 2019

SINGAPORE - Spackman Entertainment Group's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co Ltd, will begin filming its next major film in the second half of 2019.

The project's working title is Alone, and follows Zip Cinema's romantic comedy, Crazy Romance, which is slated for release in South Korea in 2019.

Alone is headlined by actor Yoo Ah-in and actress Park Shin-hye; the former is from UAA & Co Inc, a subsidiary of the group's associated company Spackman Media Group Ltd.

Mr Yoo has starred in films such as Default (2018), Burning (2018) and Veteran (2015), while Ms Park has been in Memories Of The Alhambra (2018), The Doctors (2016) and The Heirs (2013).

The movie is based on an original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American documentary series, Small Business Revolution: Main Street.

It follows the story of isolated survivors of a closed-off city that gets out of control as a consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection, said Spackman.

The film will be distributed by Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung, an alumnus of the American Film Institute.

Catalist-listed Spackman's shares closed flat at $0.017 on Thursday.