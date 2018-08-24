Spackman 'priced in growth premium for SMG stake buy'

Spackman Entertainment Group has told the Singapore Exchange that it believes it is justified in paying what could be seen as an overly high price for a stake in an associate firm.

The South Korea-based film and TV production company wants to increase its holding in Spackman Media Group (SMG).

It announced on Aug 6 that it had entered into sale and purchase agreements to issue new ordinary shares with a total value of US$4 million (S$5.5 million). These will be used to buy around 1.34 million SMG shares, or 4.23 per cent of the firm, at an average price of US$3 a share.

This prompted queries from the SGX about the price, which is at a significant premium to SMG's net tangible asset and net asset value.

Spackman in response yesterday cited valuation reports and the level of SMG's stock in a transaction with a third party as justification for its US$3 a share purchase price.

It noted yesterday that an RHB report in April last year estimated that SMG's value per share would be between US$4.70 and US$8.

Spackman also pointed out that on March 31 last year, it acquired Frame Pictures Co in a deal that included 497,250 SMG shares at US$6.80 apiece as part payment.

The SGX also asked Spackman about its plans for SMG and whether it would look to increase its stake further.

The firm said yesterday that it plans to capitalise on SMG's platform to participate in top-quality entertainment content projects.

SMG's "unparalleled portfolio of artists" provides the group access to "investment and collaboration opportunities in the highest quality projects that would otherwise be impossible to gain entry", it noted.

Spackman also said that it will continue to look at opportunities to expand its stake in SMG.

Interim chief executive and executive director Richard Lee and chief financial officer and executive director Na Kyoungwon are on the SMG board.

Spackman shares closed down 3.7 per cent at 5.2 cents yesterday.